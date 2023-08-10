Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

