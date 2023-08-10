Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Financial Contrast

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 6 1 3.14 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 6 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 55.68% 57.03% 18.09% Magnolia Oil & Gas 46.81% 35.63% 24.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.51 $773.24 million $14.26 2.97 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.90 $893.84 million $3.47 6.69

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.