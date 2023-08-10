Analyzing Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) & PG&E (NYSE:PCGU)

PG&E (NYSE:PCGU – Get Free Report) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 23.99% 12.64% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PG&E and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus price target of $65.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than PG&E.

70.4% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PG&E pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PG&E and Public Service Enterprise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $22.26 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group $9.80 billion 3.09 $1.03 billion $5.56 10.92

Public Service Enterprise Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats PG&E on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2022, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 864,000 poles; 55 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,653 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,735 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

