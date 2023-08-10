Head to Head Analysis: Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) & Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Forvia and Linamar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forvia N/A N/A N/A Linamar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forvia N/A N/A N/A $1.20 19.42 Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 11.76

This table compares Forvia and Linamar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Linamar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forvia and Linamar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forvia 1 1 4 0 2.50 Linamar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forvia currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.10%. Linamar has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Linamar is more favorable than Forvia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Forvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

