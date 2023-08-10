Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Head-To-Head Review

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -13.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -415.51% -124.47% Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28%

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.37%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

