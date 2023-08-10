Contrasting thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iberdrola and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.30 $4.57 billion $3.01 15.77 thyssenkrupp $44.60 billion N/A $1.23 billion $1.90 3.82

Analyst Ratings

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than thyssenkrupp. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iberdrola and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 6 1 0 2.14 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iberdrola currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 74.43%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 8.61% 8.02% 3.01% thyssenkrupp 2.73% 7.88% 3.02%

Summary

Iberdrola beats thyssenkrupp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the vehicle manufacturing. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. The company's Marine Systems segment offers systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.