Financial Analysis: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 6 5 0 2.45 QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.22%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.93 billion 1.17 $938.00 million $2.41 13.81 QuinStreet $582.10 million 0.80 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -26.00

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 8.70% 29.72% 6.21% QuinStreet -3.00% -6.32% -4.40%

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats QuinStreet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

