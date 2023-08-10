Financial Review: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Kenvue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 3.97 $120.94 million $4.36 30.95 Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.99 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kenvue 0 6 4 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inter Parfums and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $159.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Kenvue has a consensus price target of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Inter Parfums.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 12.17% 18.87% 11.90% Kenvue N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Kenvue on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

