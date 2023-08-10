Head to Head Comparison: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -802.57% -33.49% -30.93% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BTCS and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $536.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,016.66%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than BTCS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 8.27 -$15.89 million ($0.89) -1.13 Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.73 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats BTCS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, health, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, commercial management liability, professional indemnity, credit risk, marine, cyber risk, corporate accident and business travel, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; risk management and climate change resilience services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

