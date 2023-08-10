Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Head to Head Contrast

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 13.60% 14.15% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingold Jewelry and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 3 13 0 2.71

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $138.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $383.42 million 198.82 $2.53 billion $3.97 31.50

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

Fiserv beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

