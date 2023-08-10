Critical Review: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) & Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $52.16 million 16.54 -$67.21 million ($0.29) -13.66 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $3.09 million 1.99 -$30.37 million ($1.41) -0.12

Risk & Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -67.69% -54.22% -29.41% Aridis Pharmaceuticals -985.30% N/A -216.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ardelyx and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ardelyx currently has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 69.19%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,431.49%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin, as well as developing AR-301 as an adjunctive therapy with SOC antibiotics to treat hospital acquired pneumonia and ventilator associated pneumonia. The company is also developing AR-320, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting S. aureus alpha toxin to treat infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-susceptible S. aureus; AR 501, an inhaled gallium citrate, which is in Phase 1/2a for the treatment of chronic lung infection associated with cystic fibrosis; and AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa liposaccharides serotype O11. In addition, it develops AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

