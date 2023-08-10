Critical Survey: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RenaissanceRe and Swiss Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 1 3 0 2.40 Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $221.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 5.60% 14.22% 1.91% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Swiss Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.06 billion 1.91 -$1.06 billion $8.00 23.63 Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.55

Swiss Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RenaissanceRe pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Swiss Re on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. It also invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

