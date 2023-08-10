Analyzing Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.29 billion 2.75 $711.00 million N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -9.22

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Gold Fields and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 2 2 0 0 1.50 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Fields presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Gold Fields’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

