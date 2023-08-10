Financial Survey: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and China Yongda Automobiles Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Yongda Automobiles Services 1 1 0 0 1.50

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than China Yongda Automobiles Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 1.42% 4.06% 1.49% China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and China Yongda Automobiles Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and China Yongda Automobiles Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.41 billion 0.53 $20.43 million $3.03 37.53 China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than China Yongda Automobiles Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats China Yongda Automobiles Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers after-sales, automobile operating lease, repair and maintenance, and automobile extended products and services, as well as distributes automobile insurance and financial products. The company also provides pre-owned vehicles and automobile rental services, as well as offers services primarily through its 4S dealerships, including sales, spare parts, service, and survey. China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

