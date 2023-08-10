Analyzing Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.45% 17.29% 1.24% Southern California Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Southern California Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 6 11 0 2.65 Southern California Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $164.39, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Southern California Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $143.81 billion 3.11 $37.68 billion $15.54 9.90 Southern California Bancorp $97.25 million 2.91 $16.11 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Southern California Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

