Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.55 on Monday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

