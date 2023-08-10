Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Price Performance
NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.55 on Monday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.45.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
