StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.49 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,237.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 12,369 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,237.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Randall Tauscher bought 13,100 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at $192,870.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

