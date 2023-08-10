StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.49 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,237.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 12,369 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $28,448.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,370,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,237.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Tauscher bought 13,100 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at $192,870.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

