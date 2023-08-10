StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

