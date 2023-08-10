StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.