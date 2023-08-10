Barclays Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $144.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Visteon has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

