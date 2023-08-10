AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $85.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

