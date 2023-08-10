Voice Assist (VSST) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 290 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $421.79 million -$9.60 million 747.61

Voice Assist’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 389 1466 3174 18 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Voice Assist and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Voice Assist’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -30.78% -258.58% -7.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

