Head-To-Head Review: Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $81.32 million 0.84 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A VIA optronics $218.50 million 0.14 -$10.75 million ($0.48) -2.88

Tigo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tigo Energy and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.28%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Tigo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -6,449.52% -0.66% VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats VIA optronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities. It also offers inverters, batteries, and automatic transfer switches. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California.

About VIA optronics

(Get Free Report)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.