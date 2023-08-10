Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Head to Head Comparison

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 89bio 0 0 5 1 3.17

Risk and Volatility

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $38.13, suggesting a potential upside of 139.93%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 3.72% 1.52% 1.24% 89bio N/A -50.72% -40.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $572.95 million 2.34 $25.44 million $0.57 62.58 89bio N/A N/A -$102.03 million ($2.82) -5.63

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats 89bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

