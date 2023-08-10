Analyzing Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.57 Western Union $4.48 billion 0.99 $910.60 million $1.97 5.99

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Western Union 17.12% 116.87% 7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intrum AB (publ) and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrum AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Western Union 5 9 0 0 1.64

Intrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,759.50%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Intrum AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intrum AB (publ) is more favorable than Western Union.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Union beats Intrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

