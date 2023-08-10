Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $534.49 and last traded at $530.14, with a volume of 3402452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.08.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.17.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,663 shares of company stock worth $365,372,076. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

