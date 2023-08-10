Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

