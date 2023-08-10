Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, August 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

Vapotherm Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.23. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 132.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

