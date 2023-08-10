Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Bank of America lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $24.17 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $13,268,857 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.