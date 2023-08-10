Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB opened at C$48.97 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$47.63 and a twelve month high of C$57.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a market cap of C$98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.13.

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.