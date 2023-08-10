Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $227.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.85. The company has a market capitalization of $768.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

