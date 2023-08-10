Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

