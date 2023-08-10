Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.3 %
TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.