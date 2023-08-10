Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOT.UN. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.82.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

