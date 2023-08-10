Royal Bank of Canada Increases RB Global (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$75.00

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at C$78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a twelve month low of C$65.83 and a twelve month high of C$94.18.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$692.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$580.44 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 3.2135218 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

