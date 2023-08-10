Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Set at C$146.00 by National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$146.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE LAS.A opened at C$127.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$95.59 and a 52 week high of C$127.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.01. The company has a market cap of C$392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.