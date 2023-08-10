Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$499.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.