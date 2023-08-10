Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.50 to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.65.

TSE DFY opened at C$36.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.70. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

