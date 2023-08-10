Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The firm has a market cap of C$542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$499.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

