Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.13. Enbridge has a one year low of C$47.63 and a one year high of C$57.59. The firm has a market cap of C$98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.