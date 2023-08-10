Desjardins Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$12.24 and a one year high of C$20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.57.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

