Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$48.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.63 and a 12 month high of C$57.59.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

