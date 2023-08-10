TD Securities Lowers Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.15

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$316.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

