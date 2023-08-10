Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$29.41 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.46.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

