True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
