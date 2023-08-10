True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

About True North Commercial REIT

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$241.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.36. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.