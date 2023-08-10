Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

CNK opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

