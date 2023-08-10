DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

