Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
MXC opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
