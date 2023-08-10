Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

MXC opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

