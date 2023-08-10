Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

