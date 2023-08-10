StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.96 on Friday. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

