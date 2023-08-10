DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $42.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

