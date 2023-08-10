Head to Head Comparison: Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mynaric has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $4.66 million 26.05 -$77.74 million N/A N/A Anghami $48.48 million 0.60 -$61.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Anghami has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mynaric and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Anghami shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mynaric beats Anghami on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

